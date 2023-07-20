Alliance Global Partners Boosts Organigram (TSE:OGI) Price Target to C$2.25

Organigram (TSE:OGI – Free Report) had its target price upped by Alliance Global Partners from C$1.00 to C$2.25 in a research report report published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on OGI. ATB Capital reduced their price target on Organigram from C$9.00 to C$6.50 in a research report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Organigram from C$3.25 to C$2.25 in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Organigram from C$1.80 to C$1.50 in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Organigram from C$1.50 to C$1.25 in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Organigram from C$9.00 to C$4.00 in a research report on Monday.

Organigram Stock Performance

Shares of OGI stock opened at C$1.84 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$148.12 million, a PE ratio of -15.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.36. Organigram has a 12 month low of C$0.49 and a 12 month high of C$2.57. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 6.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

About Organigram

Organigram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of cannabis and cannabis-derived products in Canada. It offers medical cannabis products, including cannabis flowers, gummies, cannabis oils, and vaporizers for civilian patients and veterans; adult use recreational cannabis under the SHRED, Big Bag O' Buds, Monjour, SHRED'ems, Edison Cannabis Co, Edison JOLTS, Tremblant, and Laurentian brands; and cannabis edibles products and concentrates.

