AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:AFB) Short Interest Update

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:AFB – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 35,800 shares, a decrease of 16.6% from the June 15th total of 42,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 71,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund by 60.9% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,727 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 3,680 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund during the second quarter worth about $116,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new position in shares of AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund during the first quarter worth about $111,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $108,000.

Get AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund alerts:

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:AFB traded down $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $10.75. 34,271 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 70,945. AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $9.97 and a fifty-two week high of $12.47. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.68.

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund Announces Dividend

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund ( NYSE:AFB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, June 30th. The investment management company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be given a dividend of $0.0327 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $0.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%.

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by AllianceBernstein L.P. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment-grade municipal securities which pay interest that is exempt from federal income tax.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.