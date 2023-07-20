Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERC) Short Interest Up 17.4% in June

Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,800 shares, an increase of 17.4% from the June 15th total of 9,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 66,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of ERC stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $9.44. 39,565 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 63,420. Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund has a 12 month low of $8.27 and a 12 month high of $10.60.

Get Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund alerts:

Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be given a $0.0651 dividend. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund

Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund Company Profile

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $92,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $463,000. Shaker Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $261,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 350,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,207,000 after buying an additional 17,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 246,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,254,000 after buying an additional 33,496 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by First International Advisors, Inc and Wells Capital Management Incorporated. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in a mix of non-investment-grade corporate debt securities, including bank loan securities, foreign and emerging markets debt securities, adjustable and fixed-rate mortgages, and investment-grade corporate bonds.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.