Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) PT Raised to $140.00

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) had its target price boosted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $132.00 to $140.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the information services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on GOOGL. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $160.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $131.53.

GOOGL stock opened at $122.03 on Monday. Alphabet has a 1 year low of $83.34 and a 1 year high of $129.04. The company has a market cap of $1.55 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.18, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $121.90 and a 200 day moving average of $106.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.32.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 22.84%. The company had revenue of $69.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.65, for a total value of $25,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $721,231. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.65, for a total value of $25,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,740 shares in the company, valued at $721,231. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.51, for a total transaction of $68,483.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,788,486.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 841,688 shares of company stock valued at $29,376,932 in the last 90 days. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Armor Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 35.38% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

