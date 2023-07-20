Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN) Hits New 52-Week High at $12.08

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $12.08 and last traded at $11.97, with a volume of 53798 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.63.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ALPN. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences from $8.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in a research note on Friday, March 24th.

The stock has a market cap of $568.44 million, a P/E ratio of -6.80 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.69.

Alpine Immune Sciences last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.09. Alpine Immune Sciences had a negative net margin of 245.92% and a negative return on equity of 40.29%. The company had revenue of $9.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.60 million. Analysts anticipate that Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences by 818.4% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,080 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 5,418 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its stake in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences by 88.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 6,572 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 3,090 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences by 251.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,993 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 5,717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences by 26.8% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,310 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,543 shares in the last quarter. 72.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of protein-based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, autoimmune/inflammatory disorders, and other diseases. Its product pipeline includes ALPN-101, an inducible T cell costimulator (ICOS)/cluster of differentiation 28 (CD28) antagonist program for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; ALPN-202, a conditional CD28 costimulator and dual checkpoint inhibitor for the treatment of cancer; and ALPN-303, a dual B cell cytokine antagonist for the treatment of B cell-mediated inflammatory and autoimmune diseases.

