Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN) Hits New 52-Week High at $12.08

Posted by on Jul 20th, 2023

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPNGet Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $12.08 and last traded at $11.97, with a volume of 53798 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.63.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ALPN. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences from $8.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in a research note on Friday, March 24th.

Alpine Immune Sciences Stock Up 1.9 %

The stock has a market cap of $568.44 million, a P/E ratio of -6.80 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.69.

Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPNGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.09. Alpine Immune Sciences had a negative net margin of 245.92% and a negative return on equity of 40.29%. The company had revenue of $9.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.60 million. Analysts anticipate that Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alpine Immune Sciences

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences by 818.4% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,080 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 5,418 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its stake in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences by 88.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 6,572 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 3,090 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences by 251.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,993 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 5,717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences by 26.8% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,310 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,543 shares in the last quarter. 72.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Alpine Immune Sciences

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of protein-based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, autoimmune/inflammatory disorders, and other diseases. Its product pipeline includes ALPN-101, an inducible T cell costimulator (ICOS)/cluster of differentiation 28 (CD28) antagonist program for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; ALPN-202, a conditional CD28 costimulator and dual checkpoint inhibitor for the treatment of cancer; and ALPN-303, a dual B cell cytokine antagonist for the treatment of B cell-mediated inflammatory and autoimmune diseases.

