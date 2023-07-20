Amalgamated Bank Has $25.74 Million Stake in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 0.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 125,944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in American Tower were worth $25,735,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its position in shares of American Tower by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 2,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $631,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of American Tower by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC grew its position in shares of American Tower by 47.5% in the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 149 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its position in shares of American Tower by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 5,767 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,222,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of American Tower by 40.3% in the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 97.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMT has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on American Tower from $224.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on American Tower from $241.00 to $233.00 in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on American Tower in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Moffett Nathanson upgraded American Tower from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $244.00 to $234.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on American Tower from $229.00 to $233.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.43.

American Tower Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:AMT opened at $186.80 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.04, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. American Tower Co. has a 12-month low of $178.17 and a 12-month high of $282.47. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $190.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $201.97.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by ($1.56). The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 12.85% and a return on equity of 11.65%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.55 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 9.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Tower Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th were given a dividend of $1.57 per share. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 15th. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.56. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is 209.33%.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 226,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report).

