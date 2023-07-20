Amalgamated Bank Has $31.17 Million Stock Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 146,733 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Boeing were worth $31,170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Boeing during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Boeing in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 60.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Boeing Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BA opened at $208.60 on Thursday. The Boeing Company has a 52 week low of $120.99 and a 52 week high of $223.91. The company’s fifty day moving average is $210.21 and its 200-day moving average is $208.27. The company has a market capitalization of $125.49 billion, a PE ratio of -30.14 and a beta of 1.41.

Insider Activity

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $17.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($2.75) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -1.3 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Howard E. Mckenzie sold 412 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.36, for a total value of $84,196.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,511,109.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. SpectralCast reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Boeing from $230.00 to $237.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Boeing in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Boeing from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $223.14.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

