Amalgamated Bank Lowers Stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Amalgamated Bank reduced its stake in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 0.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 127,828 shares of the company’s stock after selling 185 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $21,276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 430.8% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, J.Safra Asset Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 78.8% in the fourth quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. 98.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ZTS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank Of America (Bofa) lifted their price objective on Zoetis from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Zoetis from $220.00 to $210.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Zoetis in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Zoetis presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $220.50.

Shares of Zoetis stock opened at $170.28 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $78.69 billion, a PE ratio of 38.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 3.27. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $170.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $168.38. Zoetis Inc. has a one year low of $124.15 and a one year high of $187.82.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.59% and a return on equity of 50.26%. The firm’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Zoetis’s payout ratio is 33.86%.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

