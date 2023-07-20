Amalgamated Bank Raises Stock Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 4.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 204,060 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,603 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $57,057,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. 67.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MCD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on McDonald’s from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $304.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on McDonald’s in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $308.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on McDonald’s in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $312.69.

Insider Buying and Selling at McDonald’s

McDonald’s Stock Up 0.3 %

In related news, CMO Edith Morgan Flatley sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.07, for a total transaction of $570,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 1,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $549,900.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.77, for a total transaction of $250,966.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $266,204.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CMO Edith Morgan Flatley sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.07, for a total transaction of $570,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 1,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $549,900.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 17,154 shares of company stock worth $5,032,594 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of McDonald’s stock opened at $295.10 on Thursday. McDonald’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $230.58 and a fifty-two week high of $299.10. The firm has a market cap of $215.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $291.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $280.65.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The fast-food giant reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.32. McDonald’s had a net margin of 29.36% and a negative return on equity of 124.87%. The firm had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.07 earnings per share for the current year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 5th were issued a $1.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.24%.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

