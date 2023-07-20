American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) Short Interest Update

American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,470,000 shares, a drop of 13.0% from the June 15th total of 1,690,000 shares. Currently, 3.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 448,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.3 days.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other American Assets Trust news, CEO Ernest S. Rady acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.76 per share, for a total transaction of $1,876,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,009,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,929,233.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Ernest S. Rady bought 42,140 shares of American Assets Trust stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.84 per share, for a total transaction of $793,917.60. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 861,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,230,302.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ernest S. Rady purchased 100,000 shares of American Assets Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.76 per share, for a total transaction of $1,876,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,009,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,929,233.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 562,140 shares of company stock valued at $10,376,718 over the last ninety days. 35.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Assets Trust

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in American Assets Trust during the second quarter valued at $42,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Assets Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in American Assets Trust in the first quarter worth $35,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of American Assets Trust by 18.7% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of American Assets Trust by 79.9% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 2,275 shares during the last quarter. 90.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

American Assets Trust Price Performance

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on American Assets Trust in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho raised their price target on American Assets Trust from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of NYSE:AAT traded down $0.19 during trading on Thursday, hitting $22.04. 63,221 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 474,545. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.80. American Assets Trust has a 52-week low of $16.04 and a 52-week high of $30.81. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.50. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.12, a PEG ratio of 7.28 and a beta of 1.09.

American Assets Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.99%. American Assets Trust’s payout ratio is 160.98%.

American Assets Trust Company Profile

American Assets Trust, Inc is a full service, vertically integrated and self-administered real estate investment trust ("REIT"), headquartered in San Diego, California. The company has over 55 years of experience in acquiring, improving, developing and managing premier office, retail, and residential properties throughout the United States in some of the nation's most dynamic, high-barrier-to-entry markets primarily in Southern California, Northern California, Washington, Oregon, Texas and Hawaii.

