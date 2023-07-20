American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) Receives $13.42 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.42.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $14.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 0.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 28,228,744 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $379,394,000 after buying an additional 117,903 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 15.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,571,205 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $170,967,000 after purchasing an additional 2,369,726 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 26.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,231,083 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $124,063,000 after purchasing an additional 1,913,492 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 5.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,754,883 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $90,786,000 after purchasing an additional 335,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,015,328 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $70,014,000 after purchasing an additional 903,782 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.69% of the company’s stock.

AEO opened at $13.23 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.58. American Eagle Outfitters has a one year low of $9.46 and a one year high of $17.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.55.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 24th. The apparel retailer reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. American Eagle Outfitters had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 2.23%. The company’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that American Eagle Outfitters will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.73%.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands in the United States and internationally. The company provides jeans, apparel and accessories, and personal care products for women and men; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections.

