American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Purchased by Dover Advisors LLC

Dover Advisors LLC boosted its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 23.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,843 shares of the payment services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,127 shares during the period. Dover Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $964,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXP. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new stake in American Express in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Chelsea Counsel Co. purchased a new stake in American Express in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Express by 288.9% during the 4th quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 210 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Lakewood Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of American Express by 1,400.0% during the 1st quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 225 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AXP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on American Express from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Robert W. Baird lowered American Express from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. 22nd Century Group reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of American Express in a report on Friday, June 30th. Redburn Partners downgraded American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on American Express from $152.00 to $150.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.41.

American Express Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AXP traded down $1.51 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $175.61. 885,860 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,259,633. American Express has a fifty-two week low of $130.65 and a fifty-two week high of $182.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market cap of $130.53 billion, a PE ratio of 18.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $166.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $164.50.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The payment services company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by ($0.26). American Express had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 13.00%. The business had revenue of $14.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.73 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that American Express will post 11.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Express Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 10th. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is 25.24%.

American Express Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

