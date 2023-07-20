Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Short Interest Update

Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 962,400 shares, an increase of 18.9% from the June 15th total of 809,100 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 571,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Ameriprise Financial Price Performance

NYSE:AMP traded up $4.39 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $356.86. The company had a trading volume of 507,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 589,287. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $320.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $319.83. Ameriprise Financial has a one year low of $238.78 and a one year high of $357.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.18 billion, a PE ratio of 18.12, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.46.

Get Ameriprise Financial alerts:

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $7.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.21 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 77.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.98 EPS. Analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial will post 29.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Ameriprise Financial Cuts Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is 27.43%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AMP. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $400.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Ameriprise Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $360.00 to $338.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ameriprise Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $353.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMP. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $202,000. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $1,006,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,136,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Institutional investors own 82.61% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ameriprise Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameriprise Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.