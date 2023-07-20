Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) Shares Gap Up to $3.22

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMRX – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $3.22, but opened at $3.31. Amneal Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $3.31, with a volume of 169,873 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial cut their target price on Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Amneal Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. 500.com reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $5.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.60.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.32, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of -3.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.14.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amneal Pharmaceuticals

Amneal Pharmaceuticals ( NYSE:AMRX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 5.93% and a positive return on equity of 107.13%. The company had revenue of $557.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $555.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 20,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 3,096 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 146,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 5,800 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 566,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,361,000 after acquiring an additional 6,097 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 43.2% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 21,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 6,549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,196,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,381,000 after acquiring an additional 6,945 shares in the last quarter. 31.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generics, injectables, biosimilars, and specialty branded pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Generics, Specialty, and AvKARE. The Generics segment offers immediate and extended release oral solid, powder, liquid, sterile injectable, nasal spray, inhalation and respiratory, biosimilar, ophthalmic, film, transdermal patch, and topical products.

Featured Articles

