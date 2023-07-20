Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Shares Acquired by Csenge Advisory Group

Csenge Advisory Group increased its position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 32.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,912 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 952 shares during the quarter. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $771,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADI. Markel Corp grew its stake in Analog Devices by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 1,077,821 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $178,034,000 after buying an additional 15,150 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Analog Devices during the 1st quarter worth approximately $82,000. United Bank grew its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 6,647 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,599 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 116,085 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $19,175,000 after purchasing an additional 14,718 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Kenton J. Sicchitano sold 8,460 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.50, for a total value of $1,628,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 28,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,454,487.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Kenton J. Sicchitano sold 8,460 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.50, for a total value of $1,628,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 28,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,454,487.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.91, for a total value of $1,859,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,146,253.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 74,051 shares of company stock valued at $13,909,815 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Stock Performance

NASDAQ ADI opened at $195.79 on Thursday. Analog Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $133.48 and a fifty-two week high of $199.44. The stock has a market cap of $98.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of $186.66 and a 200-day moving average of $183.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The semiconductor company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.08. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 15.27% and a net margin of 28.16%. The company had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 10.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 5th were issued a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.73%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Analog Devices from $225.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Analog Devices from $251.00 to $213.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Analog Devices from $215.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Analog Devices from $210.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Analog Devices from $225.00 to $210.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $207.00.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

