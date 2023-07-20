Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. Cuts Stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,816 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 284 shares during the period. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $996,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 117,461.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,587,893 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,703,193,000 after acquiring an additional 24,566,978 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,467,351,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 1st quarter worth approximately $94,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,602,874 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,375,020,000 after acquiring an additional 3,929,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 409.1% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 3,011,105 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $331,039,000 after acquiring an additional 2,419,686 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QCOM traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $123.99. The company had a trading volume of 608,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,820,253. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $138.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.34, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.23. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12-month low of $101.47 and a 12-month high of $156.66.

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($0.14). QUALCOMM had a net margin of 25.67% and a return on equity of 56.33%. The business had revenue of $9.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.08 billion. Research analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.30%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. HSBC decreased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.92.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

