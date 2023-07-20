Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. Has $2.42 Million Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. trimmed its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,677 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 1,103 shares during the period. Oracle makes up approximately 0.2% of Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $2,415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Oracle by 0.7% during the first quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 16,171 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,503,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. McAdam LLC grew its position in Oracle by 1.9% in the first quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 5,821 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $541,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp raised its position in Oracle by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,128 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 12,210 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Oracle by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,667 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $712,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Oracle alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Maria Smith sold 3,680 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $423,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,909,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Maria Smith sold 3,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $423,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,600 shares in the company, valued at $1,909,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Lawrence Joseph Ellison sold 1,750,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.95, for a total transaction of $211,662,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,145,732,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $138,576,328,095.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,175,443 shares of company stock worth $510,658,596 in the last three months. 43.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Oracle Stock Performance

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Oracle from $95.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Oracle from $113.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Oracle from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Citigroup increased their target price on Oracle from $86.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Oracle currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.15.

Shares of NYSE:ORCL traded down $0.63 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $118.06. 660,440 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,583,333. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.54, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Oracle Co. has a 52 week low of $60.78 and a 52 week high of $127.54. The firm has a market cap of $320.45 billion, a PE ratio of 38.79, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $111.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.56.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $13.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.74 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 17.02% and a negative return on equity of 470.73%. Oracle’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 12th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 11th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.29%.

About Oracle

(Free Report)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.