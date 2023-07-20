Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. Has $5.68 Million Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. cut its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 14,875 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 164 shares during the period. Adobe comprises about 0.4% of Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $5,681,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Adobe by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,804,275 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,299,433,000 after buying an additional 1,471,861 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Adobe by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,507,218 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,194,412,000 after buying an additional 123,726 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Adobe in the 4th quarter worth $1,757,029,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Adobe by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,591,503 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,545,179,000 after purchasing an additional 20,678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Adobe by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,241,145 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,427,273,000 after acquiring an additional 13,442 shares during the last quarter. 79.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ADBE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Adobe from $400.00 to $550.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Adobe from $440.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Erste Group Bank raised Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Adobe from $425.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on Adobe from $410.00 to $565.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Adobe has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $511.19.

Adobe Price Performance

NASDAQ:ADBE traded down $2.24 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $524.93. 318,406 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,330,958. The business has a 50 day moving average of $449.48 and a 200 day moving average of $390.82. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $274.73 and a 1-year high of $539.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $239.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.32.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 15th. The software company reported $3.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.77 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.84% and a net margin of 26.34%. Adobe’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.70 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 12.56 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Adobe

In other Adobe news, Director John E. Warnock sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $481.41, for a total transaction of $1,444,230.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 372,965 shares in the company, valued at $179,549,080.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Adobe news, Director John E. Warnock sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $481.41, for a total transaction of $1,444,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 372,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $179,549,080.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $478.03, for a total transaction of $16,731,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 403,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $192,814,356.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,600 shares of company stock valued at $21,640,796 in the last ninety days. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

