Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. Lowers Stock Holdings in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,048 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 193 shares during the quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd.’s holdings in Workday were worth $810,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Workday in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Workday in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in Workday by 83.7% in the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 158 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Workday in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Workday in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.80% of the company’s stock.

Workday Trading Down 0.5 %

WDAY traded down $1.14 during trading on Thursday, hitting $230.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,006,100. Workday, Inc. has a twelve month low of $128.72 and a twelve month high of $234.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $215.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $199.25. The stock has a market cap of $60.17 billion, a PE ratio of -224.93, a PEG ratio of 13.39 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Workday ( NASDAQ:WDAY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The software maker reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.19. Workday had a negative net margin of 4.09% and a negative return on equity of 0.44%. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.17) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Workday, Inc. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

WDAY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Workday from $210.00 to $252.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Workday from $203.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Workday from $220.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Workday from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Workday from $235.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.52.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Barbara A. Larson sold 225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.37, for a total transaction of $47,783.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,386,580.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Workday news, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 3,869 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.43, for a total value of $856,712.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 553,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,648,526.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Barbara A. Larson sold 225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.37, for a total transaction of $47,783.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,386,580.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 170,957 shares of company stock valued at $36,069,800 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 21.09% of the company’s stock.

Workday Company Profile

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

