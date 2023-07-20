Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. Reduces Holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. reduced its holdings in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,191 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 124 shares during the period. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $1,404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Intuit by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 806 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intuit by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 1,625 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Intuit by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 646 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. City Holding Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 0.3% during the first quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 7,383 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,291,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Martin Capital Advisors LLP boosted its position in Intuit by 0.5% in the first quarter. Martin Capital Advisors LLP now owns 5,523 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,462,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Price Performance

INTU stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $500.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 83,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,664,119. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company’s 50 day moving average is $447.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $428.16. The stock has a market cap of $140.22 billion, a PE ratio of 63.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.19. Intuit Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $352.63 and a fifty-two week high of $508.09.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $8.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.30 by $1.62. Intuit had a return on equity of 16.50% and a net margin of 15.91%. The company had revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 9.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 10th were issued a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 7th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. Intuit’s payout ratio is 39.39%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Mizuho dropped their target price on Intuit from $650.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Barclays upped their price target on Intuit from $465.00 to $495.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. StockNews.com raised Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Intuit from $500.00 to $530.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $496.62.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $418.40, for a total value of $295,390.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,350 shares in the company, valued at $564,840. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 563 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $418.40, for a total transaction of $235,559.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,125.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 706 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $418.40, for a total transaction of $295,390.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $564,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 56,422 shares of company stock valued at $25,405,260 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.18% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Profile

(Free Report)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

Featured Articles

