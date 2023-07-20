Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. Sells 4,670 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. trimmed its position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 15.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,653 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,670 shares during the period. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $1,136,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First National Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 25,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. raised its position in Citigroup by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. now owns 53,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,428,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 5.0% during the first quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 4,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Citigroup by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.39% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on C. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America raised their target price on Citigroup from $58.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Citigroup from $53.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Citigroup from $64.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Societe Generale downgraded shares of Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.73.

Citigroup Stock Up 0.3 %

C stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Thursday, reaching $47.68. 1,419,769 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,677,357. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $46.48 and its 200 day moving average is $47.81. Citigroup Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.01 and a twelve month high of $54.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market cap of $92.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.56.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 14th. The company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $19.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.34 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 10.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.30 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.71 EPS for the current year.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

