Analysts Set Admiral Group plc (OTCMKTS:AMIGY) Price Target at $2,265.20

Shares of Admiral Group plc (OTCMKTS:AMIGY – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the five research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $2,342.25.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays cut their price objective on Admiral Group from GBX 2,743 ($35.87) to GBX 2,616 ($34.21) in a research report on Monday. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on Admiral Group from GBX 2,688 ($35.15) to GBX 2,543 ($33.25) in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Admiral Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 13th.

Shares of OTCMKTS AMIGY opened at $28.10 on Thursday. Admiral Group has a 1-year low of $20.70 and a 1-year high of $29.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.74 and its 200 day moving average is $26.99.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th were paid a dividend of $0.6004 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 4th. This represents a yield of 6.23%. Admiral Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.83%.

Admiral Group plc, a financial services company, provides motor, household, travel, and pet insurance, as well as personal lending products worldwide. It operates through UK Insurance, International Insurance, Admiral Money, and Other segments. The company provides underwriting services, which includes motor, household, pet, and travel insurance, as well as car and home insurance; and provides unsecured personal loans and car finance products primarily in the United Kingdom.

