Analysts Set Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) Price Target at $32.59

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $32.59.

AXTA has been the subject of several research reports. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Bank of America raised their target price on Axalta Coating Systems from $36.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Citigroup began coverage on Axalta Coating Systems in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Axalta Coating Systems from $32.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Axalta Coating Systems from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd.

NYSE:AXTA opened at $32.97 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. Axalta Coating Systems has a 12 month low of $20.66 and a 12 month high of $33.68. The company has a market cap of $7.30 billion, a PE ratio of 34.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.11.

Axalta Coating Systems ( NYSE:AXTA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.04. Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 23.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Axalta Coating Systems will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Axalta Coating Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 432.8% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,007 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 110.2% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,075 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 1,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,050 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 442 shares in the last quarter.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Mobility Coatings. The company offers water and solvent-borne products and systems to repair damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

