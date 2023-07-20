Analysts Set FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) Price Target at $129.38

Shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $129.38.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on FMC shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on FMC from $135.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on FMC from $148.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of FMC from $145.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of FMC in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of FMC from $144.00 to $128.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th.

Get FMC alerts:

Insider Activity at FMC

In related news, CEO Mark Douglas bought 4,121 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $115.53 per share, for a total transaction of $476,099.13. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 41,672 shares in the company, valued at $4,814,366.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

FMC Stock Up 0.1 %

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. General Partner Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FMC during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management raised its stake in shares of FMC by 533.3% in the 4th quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 228 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of FMC by 68.9% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 228 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in shares of FMC in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FMC in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. 86.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FMC stock opened at $95.63 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.88. FMC has a 1-year low of $88.77 and a 1-year high of $134.38. The company has a market cap of $11.96 billion, a PE ratio of 16.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $104.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $117.39.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. FMC had a net margin of 12.51% and a return on equity of 27.91%. The business’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.88 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that FMC will post 6.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FMC Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. FMC’s payout ratio is 40.49%.

FMC Company Profile

(Get Free Report

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for FMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.