Analysts Set TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII) Target Price at $143.63

Shares of TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $143.00.

A number of analysts have commented on TFII shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on TFI International from $137.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of TFI International from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of TFI International from $160.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of TFI International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, CIBC lowered their price target on TFI International from $134.00 to $128.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th.

TFI International Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TFII opened at $122.73 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $109.34 and a 200 day moving average of $112.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.53. TFI International has a 12-month low of $85.86 and a 12-month high of $128.93.

TFI International Increases Dividend

TFI International ( NYSE:TFII Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. TFI International had a net margin of 9.30% and a return on equity of 28.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.68 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that TFI International will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a $0.609 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. This is a positive change from TFI International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. TFI International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.04%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TFII. Steamboat Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in TFI International during the first quarter worth approximately $11,926,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in TFI International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,941,000. Canoe Financial LP bought a new stake in TFI International during the first quarter worth approximately $3,231,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC increased its stake in TFI International by 4.4% during the first quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 571,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,229,000 after acquiring an additional 23,971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden purchased a new stake in shares of TFI International in the first quarter valued at $1,978,000. 61.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TFI International Company Profile

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

