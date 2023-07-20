Analyzing 22nd Century Group (NASDAQ:XXII) & VPR Brands (OTCMKTS:VPRB)

22nd Century Group (NASDAQ:XXII – Get Free Report) and VPR Brands (OTCMKTS:VPRB – Get Free Report) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for 22nd Century Group and VPR Brands, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score 22nd Century Group 0 0 1 0 3.00 VPR Brands 0 0 0 0 N/A

22nd Century Group presently has a consensus price target of $30.00, suggesting a potential upside of 994.89%. Given 22nd Century Group’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe 22nd Century Group is more favorable than VPR Brands.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 22nd Century Group -92.05% -69.44% -55.21% VPR Brands N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

This table compares 22nd Century Group and VPR Brands’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

18.6% of 22nd Century Group shares are held by institutional investors. 1.6% of 22nd Century Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares 22nd Century Group and VPR Brands’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 22nd Century Group $62.11 million 0.70 -$59.80 million ($4.80) -0.57 VPR Brands N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

VPR Brands has lower revenue, but higher earnings than 22nd Century Group.

Summary

22nd Century Group beats VPR Brands on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About 22nd Century Group

22nd Century Group, Inc., an agricultural biotechnology company, focuses on tobacco harm reduction, reduced nicotine tobacco, and enhancing health and wellness through plant science for the life science and consumer products industries. It develops very low nicotine content tobacco and cigarette products under the VLN King and VLN Menthol King names; and SPECTRUM research cigarettes for use in independent clinical studies. The company has collaboration with Keygene N.V. to develop hemp/cannabis plants for exceptional cannabinoid profiles and other superior agronomic traits for medical, therapeutic, and agricultural uses, as well as other applications. 22nd Century Group, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Buffalo, New York.

About VPR Brands

VPR Brands, LP operates in the electronic cigarette, electronic cigar, personal vaporizer, and pocket lighter industry in the United States. The company designs, markets, and distributes a line of pocket lighters under the DISSIM brand; vaporizers for essential oils, concentrates, and dry herbs under the HoneyStick brand; cannabidiol products under the Goldline brand; and electronic cigarettes and vaporizers under the KRAVE brand; and e-liquids. It also licenses its intellectual property; and develops private label manufacturing programs. The company sells its products directly to retailers, as well as through independent and online distributors, wholesalers, Internet/e-commerce sales, and dispensaries. Soleil Capital Management LLC serves as the general partner for VPR Brands, LP. The company was formerly known as Soleil Capital L.P. and changed its name to VPR Brands, LP in September 2015. VPR Brands, LP was founded in 2003 and is based in Sunrise, Florida.

