Analyzing Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RGP) and Generation Hemp (OTCMKTS:GENH)

Generation Hemp (OTCMKTS:GENH – Get Free Report) and Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RGP – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, dividends and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

84.6% of Resources Connection shares are held by institutional investors. 60.9% of Generation Hemp shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.5% of Resources Connection shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Generation Hemp alerts:

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Generation Hemp and Resources Connection, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Generation Hemp 0 0 0 0 N/A Resources Connection 1 2 0 0 1.67

Profitability

Resources Connection has a consensus target price of $16.50, suggesting a potential downside of 0.54%. Given Resources Connection’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Resources Connection is more favorable than Generation Hemp.

This table compares Generation Hemp and Resources Connection’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Generation Hemp -674.14% -15,656.36% -195.12% Resources Connection 7.81% 17.01% 12.18%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Generation Hemp and Resources Connection’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Generation Hemp $680,000.00 36.83 -$9.82 million N/A N/A Resources Connection $805.02 million 0.69 $67.18 million $1.86 8.92

Resources Connection has higher revenue and earnings than Generation Hemp.

Risk & Volatility

Generation Hemp has a beta of -0.38, meaning that its share price is 138% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Resources Connection has a beta of 0.7, meaning that its share price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Resources Connection beats Generation Hemp on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Generation Hemp

(Get Free Report)

Evergreen Sustainable Enterprises, Inc. operates as a hemp company. It engages in leases warehouse space to hemp seed growers. The company was founded on July 28, 2008 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

About Resources Connection

(Get Free Report)

Resources Connection, Inc. provides consulting services to business customers under the Resources Global Professionals name in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers services in the areas of transactions, including integration and divestitures, bankruptcy/restructuring, going public readiness and support, financial process optimization, and system implementation; and regulations, such as accounting regulations, internal audit and compliance, data privacy and security, healthcare compliance, and regulatory compliance. It also provides transformations services comprising finance transformation, digital transformation, supply chain management, cloud migration, and data design and analytics. The company has a strategic alliance with Kotter International, Inc. to accelerate joint business development initiatives. The company was formerly known as RC Transaction Corp. and changed its name to Resources Connection, Inc. in August 2000. Resources Connection, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Generation Hemp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generation Hemp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.