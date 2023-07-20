Angling Direct (LON:ANG) Shares Down 1.4%

Angling Direct PLC (LON:ANG – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 1.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 34.82 ($0.46) and last traded at GBX 35 ($0.46). Approximately 29,718 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 144,040 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 35.50 ($0.46).

Angling Direct Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of £27.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,500.00 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 30.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 28.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.70.

Get Angling Direct alerts:

Insider Transactions at Angling Direct

In related news, insider Nicola (Nicki) Murphy bought 17,692 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 28 ($0.37) per share, for a total transaction of £4,953.76 ($6,477.20). Company insiders own 33.27% of the company’s stock.

Angling Direct Company Profile

Angling Direct plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of fishing tackle products and equipment in the United Kingdom, Germany, France, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers baits and additives, bait accessories, bait boats, bait boxes, bait making equipment, barrows and trolleys, bed chair accessories, bed chairs, bite alarms, bivvies and shelters, bivvy accessories, buckets and riddles, carp essentials, catapult spares, catapults, chairs, clothing, and cooking equipment.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Angling Direct Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Angling Direct and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.