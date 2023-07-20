Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,580,000 shares, an increase of 14.7% from the June 15th total of 8,350,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,480,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.9 days. Currently, 3.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Antero Midstream Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AM remained flat at $11.86 during midday trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,332,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,644,996. The company has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.20 and a beta of 2.35. Antero Midstream has a 52-week low of $8.80 and a 52-week high of $12.13. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.01 and its 200 day moving average is $10.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

Get Antero Midstream alerts:

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The pipeline company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $259.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $249.58 million. Antero Midstream had a return on equity of 17.56% and a net margin of 34.62%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Antero Midstream will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Antero Midstream Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 26th will be given a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 25th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.59%. Antero Midstream’s payout ratio is 130.43%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AM shares. UBS Group started coverage on Antero Midstream in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Capital One Financial reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Antero Midstream in a report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com downgraded Antero Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Antero Midstream from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Antero Midstream presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.67.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Michael N. Kennedy sold 300,000 shares of Antero Midstream stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.47, for a total value of $3,141,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,060,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,105,843.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Michael N. Kennedy sold 300,000 shares of Antero Midstream stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.47, for a total value of $3,141,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,060,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,105,843.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sheri Pearce sold 19,600 shares of Antero Midstream stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.25, for a total value of $200,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 155,267 shares in the company, valued at $1,591,486.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Antero Midstream by 2,155.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,301 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,199 shares during the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new position in Antero Midstream in the first quarter worth $27,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Antero Midstream by 248.2% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,646 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,886 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Antero Midstream by 257.5% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,849 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Antero Midstream by 666.7% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,160 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 4,487 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.00% of the company’s stock.

Antero Midstream Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy infrastructure in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling segments. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Antero Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antero Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.