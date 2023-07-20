Apexigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:APGN) Short Interest Up 19.9% in June

Apexigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:APGN – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 105,400 shares, an increase of 19.9% from the June 15th total of 87,900 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 281,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:APGN traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $0.44. The stock had a trading volume of 11,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,124,537. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.81. Apexigen has a 52 week low of $0.33 and a 52 week high of $31.35.

Apexigen (NASDAQ:APGN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Apexigen will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in Apexigen during the 3rd quarter valued at $692,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Apexigen during the third quarter valued at about $577,000. CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apexigen during the first quarter valued at about $75,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Apexigen during the third quarter worth about $147,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Apexigen during the third quarter worth about $141,000. 13.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Apexigen, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody therapeutics for oncology. It develops a pipeline of product candidates, including APX005M, a humanized agonist antibody that is in Phase II clinical development for the treatment of solid tumors, such as melanoma, esophageal and gastroesophageal junction, sarcoma, and ovarian cancers in combination with immunotherapy, chemotherapy, radiation therapy, and cancer vaccines; and APX601, a humanized antagonist antibody that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of multiple tumor indications, as well as APX801, an NK cell engager to activate natural killer cells to killing of tumor cells.

