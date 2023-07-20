Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 437,100 shares, a decrease of 12.4% from the June 15th total of 499,100 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 175,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at Applied Industrial Technologies

In other Applied Industrial Technologies news, CEO Neil A. Schrimsher sold 1,655 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.01, for a total transaction of $215,166.55. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 316,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,156,355.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Applied Industrial Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $545,000. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.64% of the company’s stock.

Applied Industrial Technologies Stock Down 1.0 %

NYSE:AIT traded down $1.53 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $144.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 96,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 201,656. The company has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.17 and a beta of 1.22. Applied Industrial Technologies has a one year low of $93.06 and a one year high of $150.07. The business’s 50-day moving average is $136.11 and its 200-day moving average is $135.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 2.04.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Applied Industrial Technologies had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 26.15%. Equities research analysts predict that Applied Industrial Technologies will post 8.58 EPS for the current year.

Applied Industrial Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. Applied Industrial Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 16.45%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AIT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $160.00 to $161.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Applied Industrial Technologies Company Profile

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial motion, power, control, and automation technology solutions in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. It operates through two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power & Flow Control. The company distributes bearings, power transmission products, engineered fluid power components and systems, specialty flow control solutions, advanced automation products, industrial rubber products, linear motion components, automation solutions, tools, safety products, oilfield supplies, and other industrial and maintenance supplies; and motors, belting, drives, couplings, pumps, hydraulic and pneumatic components, filtration supplies, valves, fittings, process instrumentation, actuators, and hoses, filtration supplies, as well as other related supplies for general operational needs of customers' machinery and equipment.

