apricus wealth LLC Buys 179 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

apricus wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 9.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,004 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the quarter. apricus wealth LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $365,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in PepsiCo by 95,514.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 42,876,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,746,023,000 after acquiring an additional 42,831,405 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,720,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,827,240,000 after buying an additional 4,629,947 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,637,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,622,579,000 after buying an additional 267,641 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,008,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,072,696,000 after buying an additional 1,175,427 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth about $2,519,707,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PepsiCo stock opened at $186.26 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $256.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $185.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $182.45. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $160.98 and a one year high of $196.88.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.13. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.05% and a net margin of 8.76%. The firm had revenue of $22.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.86 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.265 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. This is a boost from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is presently 88.62%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on PEP shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group lifted their target price on PepsiCo from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on PepsiCo from $178.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Barclays decreased their target price on PepsiCo from $206.00 to $198.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on PepsiCo from $190.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $192.00.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

