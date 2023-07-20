Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) Receives $99.50 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $99.50.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ADM. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $98.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $99.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Roth Mkm started coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $94.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th.

Get Archer-Daniels-Midland alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Archer-Daniels-Midland

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 135.6% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 655.8% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 78.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Stock Performance

NYSE:ADM opened at $81.00 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $74.78 and its 200-day moving average is $78.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company has a market cap of $44.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.16, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.81. Archer-Daniels-Midland has a 52-week low of $69.92 and a 52-week high of $98.28.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $24.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.09 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 18.39% and a net margin of 4.36%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.90 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Archer-Daniels-Midland will post 6.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 16th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is 22.58%.

About Archer-Daniels-Midland

(Get Free Report

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.