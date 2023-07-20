Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires New Holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 65,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $751,903,000,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco Preferred ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000.

Get Invesco Preferred ETF alerts:

Invesco Preferred ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSEARCA:PGX opened at $11.39 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.64. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 52-week low of $10.80 and a 52-week high of $13.43.

About Invesco Preferred ETF

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Preferred ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Preferred ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.