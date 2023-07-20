Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 25,426 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $822,525,000,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $114,554,000. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 13,650.2% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,352,708 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $96,016,000 after purchasing an additional 3,328,325 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 2,722.5% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,255,570 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $64,645,000 after purchasing an additional 2,175,655 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the fourth quarter worth $40,554,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 120.2% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,965,337 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $75,370,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072,726 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Price Performance

VanEck Gold Miners ETF stock opened at $32.38 on Thursday. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a one year low of $21.52 and a one year high of $36.26. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.17 and its 200 day moving average is $31.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.31 billion, a PE ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 0.77.

About VanEck Gold Miners ETF

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

