Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 5,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,086,744,000,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TT. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Trane Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $526,026,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 109,668.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,963,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,088,000 after acquiring an additional 1,961,969 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies during the first quarter worth about $238,100,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 2,606.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,081,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,095,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Trane Technologies by 47.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,475,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,184,000 after purchasing an additional 792,225 shares during the period. 81.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 3,964 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.00, for a total transaction of $784,872.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,338,968. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Paul A. Camuti sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.00, for a total transaction of $980,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,409 shares in the company, valued at $17,524,164. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 3,964 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.00, for a total transaction of $784,872.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 42,116 shares in the company, valued at $8,338,968. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 11,166 shares of company stock valued at $2,192,677. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Trane Technologies Trading Down 1.7 %

NYSE:TT opened at $195.85 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $44.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.37, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. Trane Technologies plc has a 52 week low of $131.77 and a 52 week high of $199.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $181.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $180.68.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.64 billion. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 30.11% and a net margin of 11.06%. Trane Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.12 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Trane Technologies plc will post 8.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trane Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.86%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $192.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Trane Technologies in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $172.00 to $181.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $201.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $184.00 to $183.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $187.25.

Trane Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

Further Reading

