Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $928.72 Billion in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 20,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $928,719,000,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group in the first quarter worth $25,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Altria Group by 85.6% in the fourth quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Altria Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Altria Group by 203.1% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the period. 58.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on MO. StockNews.com raised shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 4th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Altria Group from $49.50 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Altria Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

Altria Group Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of MO stock opened at $45.37 on Thursday. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.35 and a 1 year high of $51.57. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.59.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.01). Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 245.43% and a net margin of 22.44%. The company had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.89 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.29%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 120.90%.

Altria Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

Featured Articles

