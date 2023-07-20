Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $971.83 Billion Investment in Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:KMF)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:KMF – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 126,541 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock, valued at approximately $971,832,000,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KMF. Camelot Portfolios LLC boosted its holdings in Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 285,643 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $2,145,000 after acquiring an additional 22,645 shares during the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 54,721 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 3,394 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,496 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 5,365 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,019,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 193,795 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,455,000 after buying an additional 3,866 shares in the last quarter.

Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure Stock Performance

Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure stock opened at $7.41 on Thursday. Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.56 and a 52-week high of $9.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.34.

Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure Announces Dividend

Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 26th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 23rd.

Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure, Inc is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by KA Fund Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of North America. The fund primarily invests in companies in the midstream/energy sector consisting of Midstream MLPs, Midstream Companies, Other MLPs and Other Energy companies.

