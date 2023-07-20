Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $953,044,000,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,431,788,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 40.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,143,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $404,069,000 after purchasing an additional 619,008 shares during the period. Axiom Investors LLC DE bought a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $116,254,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 583.5% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 456,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,113,000 after purchasing an additional 389,914 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,069,000. 85.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

In other news, Director David S. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.40, for a total transaction of $216,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 46,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,070,823.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Susan E. Pietrucha sold 57,419 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.21, for a total transaction of $12,127,466.99. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,056.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director David S. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.40, for a total value of $216,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 46,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,070,823.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 101,503 shares of company stock valued at $21,433,355. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Stock Performance

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Argus upped their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $228.00 to $232.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $215.00 to $220.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $212.00 to $220.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $231.00 to $233.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $226.62.

AJG stock opened at $212.72 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $211.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $200.37. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a twelve month low of $165.03 and a twelve month high of $220.63. The firm has a market cap of $45.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.47, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.71.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.03. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 18.86% and a net margin of 13.22%. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. Analysts predict that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is 40.82%.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Company Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party property/casualty claims settlement and administration services to businesses and organizations worldwide. It operates in Brokerage and Risk Management segments. The Brokerage segment offers retail and wholesale insurance and reinsurance brokerage services; assists retail brokers and other non-affiliated brokers in the placement of specialized and hard-to-place insurance; and acts as a brokerage wholesaler, managing general agent, and managing general underwriter for distributing specialized insurance coverages to underwriting enterprises.

