Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 27,617 Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 27,617 shares of the cable giant’s stock, valued at approximately $1,046,975,000,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CMCSA. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 63,228 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,397,000 after purchasing an additional 12,236 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA increased its stake in Comcast by 40.3% during the first quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 22,881 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $867,000 after acquiring an additional 6,576 shares during the period. Fundamentum LLC raised its holdings in Comcast by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Fundamentum LLC now owns 82,389 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $3,123,000 after acquiring an additional 10,568 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 784,905 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $29,756,000 after acquiring an additional 35,464 shares during the period. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Comcast by 23.1% during the first quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 36,543 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after purchasing an additional 6,848 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.02% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Price Performance

NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $42.71 on Thursday. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $28.39 and a 52-week high of $43.72. The company has a market cap of $178.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.05.

Comcast Announces Dividend

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The cable giant reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.12. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 4.71%. The firm had revenue of $29.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Comcast’s payout ratio is 87.88%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CMCSA shares. Pivotal Research lifted their price target on shares of Comcast from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Comcast from $35.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Bank of America raised shares of Comcast from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 price objective (up from $38.00) on shares of Comcast in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Comcast from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Comcast has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.38.

About Comcast

(Free Report)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

