Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 29,540 Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 29,540 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,141,727,000,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Alerian MLP ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alerian MLP ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Alerian MLP ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Alerian MLP ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000.

Alerian MLP ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:AMLP opened at $40.61 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $38.99 and its 200-day moving average is $39.07. The company has a market cap of $6.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 1.42. Alerian MLP ETF has a 52-week low of $34.69 and a 52-week high of $42.47.

About Alerian MLP ETF

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

