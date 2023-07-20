Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $841.89 Billion Position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 15,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $841,886,000,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VXUS. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 897,923.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,326,138,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,587,896,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325,991,074 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $964,597,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 5,369.6% in the fourth quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,081,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,641,000 after purchasing an additional 9,896,736 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 323.3% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,018,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,141,000 after purchasing an additional 2,305,769 shares during the period. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,311,000.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Price Performance

Shares of VXUS stock opened at $57.63 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $56.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.52. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 1-year low of $44.42 and a 1-year high of $57.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.85 billion, a PE ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 21st were issued a dividend of $0.618 per share. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 20th. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total International Stock ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

