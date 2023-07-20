Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $879.46 Billion Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 4,728 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $879,462,000,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TXN. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 32.4% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 996,880 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $182,908,000 after acquiring an additional 243,907 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 7.4% during the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 6,023 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the period. Wsfs Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the first quarter valued at approximately $337,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the first quarter valued at approximately $315,000. Institutional investors own 84.43% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TXN opened at $183.67 on Thursday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a twelve month low of $145.97 and a twelve month high of $186.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 4.04 and a current ratio of 5.17. The stock has a market cap of $166.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.64, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $174.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $174.58.

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 42.33% and a return on equity of 56.40%. Equities analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th were issued a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.73%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on TXN shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $173.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $181.50.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

