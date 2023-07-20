Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,740 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $1,164,128,000,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lake Street Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 1,023 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $727,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Marcum Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 1,019 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $682,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 1,730 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Procyon Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 1,109 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $786,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. 79.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BLK shares. Bank of America dropped their price target on BlackRock from $928.00 to $921.00 in a research report on Sunday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on BlackRock from $881.00 to $888.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on BlackRock from $583.00 to $542.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on BlackRock from $780.00 to $820.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised BlackRock from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $770.00 to $835.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $767.69.

BlackRock Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSE:BLK opened at $747.30 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 4.20 and a quick ratio of 4.20. BlackRock, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $503.12 and a fifty-two week high of $785.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $684.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $690.01. The stock has a market cap of $111.92 billion, a PE ratio of 21.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.27.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The asset manager reported $9.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.52 by $0.76. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.35% and a net margin of 29.90%. The company had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $7.36 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 34.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $5.00 per share. This represents a $20.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is 58.41%.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

