Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 31,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $804,571,000,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC increased its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 72,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,844,000 after purchasing an additional 1,576 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 54.7% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 57,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,461,000 after buying an additional 20,270 shares during the last quarter. North Ridge Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $22,280,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC raised its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 20,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 162,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,143,000 after acquiring an additional 5,584 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA DFAC opened at $27.99 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.72. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 1-year low of $21.99 and a 1-year high of $28.06. The company has a market cap of $20.52 billion, a PE ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.96.

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

