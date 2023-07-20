Ark (ARK) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $4.79 Million

Ark (ARK) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 19th. Ark has a market cap of $48.70 million and approximately $4.79 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Ark has traded 2.4% higher against the dollar. One Ark coin can now be bought for about $0.28 or 0.00000933 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00008930 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0806 or 0.00000269 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00002544 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002838 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002145 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000945 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002823 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002986 BTC.

Ark is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 8th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 174,371,078 coins and its circulating supply is 174,371,864 coins. The Reddit community for Ark is https://reddit.com/r/arkecosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ark’s official message board is arkscic.com/blog. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ark is ark.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ark is a cryptocurrency platform that utilizes an enhanced Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) system, which is based on Lisk, Crypti, and BitShares. It employs Smart Bridges to communicate with other blockchains, expanding its capabilities and providing a variety of features in one place. The platform aims to drive the widespread adoption of cryptocurrency by offering various consumer tools, such as a card network, game tokens, anonymous transactions, multi-signature accounts, and more, with plans to add more features and tools in the future.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ark should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

