Arkadios Wealth Advisors Buys 2,747 Shares of First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTRI)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTRI – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 216,266 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,747 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors owned approximately 0.99% of First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF worth $2,868,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its position in First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 92,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 4,323 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF by 250.6% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 83,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 59,529 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,117,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,314,000 after acquiring an additional 43,403 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF by 26.7% during the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 23,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 5,047 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Partners Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF by 3,551.9% during the fourth quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc now owns 720,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,156,000 after acquiring an additional 701,031 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF alerts:

First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FTRI stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $13.06. The company had a trading volume of 11,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 169,424. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.61 and a 200-day moving average of $12.86. The company has a market capitalization of $242.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 0.94. First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF has a 12-month low of $11.77 and a 12-month high of $14.92.

First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF Increases Dividend

About First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 28th were given a $0.2786 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.53%. This is a positive change from First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 27th.

(Free Report)

First Trust ISE Global Copper Index Fund is an exchange traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is to seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Global Copper Index. The ISE Global Copper Index is designed to provide the investors interested in tracking public companies, which are active in the copper mining industry based on analysis of revenue derived from the sale of copper.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.