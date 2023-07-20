Arkadios Wealth Advisors Has $3.25 Million Stake in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 175,597 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,210 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors owned approximately 0.06% of FS KKR Capital worth $3,249,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its position in FS KKR Capital by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 50,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $885,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in FS KKR Capital by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 27,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its position in FS KKR Capital by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Effects LLC grew its position in FS KKR Capital by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Effects LLC now owns 27,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in FS KKR Capital by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 205,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,489,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. 33.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FS KKR Capital Trading Down 1.2 %

FSK traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $19.82. 375,544 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,039,227. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.60 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.99. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a 1-year low of $16.70 and a 1-year high of $22.57.

FS KKR Capital Cuts Dividend

FS KKR Capital ( NYSE:FSK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $456.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $444.57 million. FS KKR Capital had a return on equity of 11.82% and a net margin of 3.89%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 15th. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1,066.67%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FSK. TheStreet upgraded FS KKR Capital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Oppenheimer started coverage on FS KKR Capital in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FS KKR Capital currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Barbara Adams purchased 3,572 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.08 per share, with a total value of $68,153.76. Following the purchase, the director now owns 16,387 shares in the company, valued at $312,663.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About FS KKR Capital

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It provides customized credit solutions to private middle market U.S. companies. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S.

Featured Stories

