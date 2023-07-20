Arkadios Wealth Advisors Sells 41,391 Shares of FT Cboe Vest Fund of Deep Buffer ETFs (BATS:BUFD)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors trimmed its holdings in shares of FT Cboe Vest Fund of Deep Buffer ETFs (BATS:BUFD – Free Report) by 26.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 114,772 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,391 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors owned 0.46% of FT Cboe Vest Fund of Deep Buffer ETFs worth $2,345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Strategic Blueprint LLC increased its stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest Fund of Deep Buffer ETFs by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 42,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $838,000 after buying an additional 8,861 shares during the period.

FT Cboe Vest Fund of Deep Buffer ETFs Stock Performance

Shares of FT Cboe Vest Fund of Deep Buffer ETFs stock remained flat at $21.81 during trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 471,674 shares. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.16 and a 200-day moving average of $20.52. The firm has a market cap of $525.62 million, a PE ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 0.35.

FT Cboe Vest Fund of Deep Buffer ETFs Company Profile

The FT Cboe Vest Fund of Deep Buffer ETFs (BUFD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund-of-funds that holds a laddered portfolio of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETFs. BUFD was launched on Jan 20, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

