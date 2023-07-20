Arkadios Wealth Advisors Sells 549 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors lessened its stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 27,144 shares of the company’s stock after selling 549 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $2,658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 60.5% in the 4th quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Rebalance LLC bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities research analysts recently commented on RTX shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $106.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $116.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $106.00 to $113.50 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $117.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.88.
Raytheon Technologies Stock Performance
Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $17.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.98 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 9.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 5.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Raytheon Technologies Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is 62.93%.
About Raytheon Technologies
Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.
